JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s counter-offensive is a ‘disaster’, says former Zelensky adviser” – The Telegraph (UK)
“Oleksiy Arestovych accuses Volodymyr Zelensky and his military commanders of making strategic mistakes and failing to break Russian lines.”
“… Arestovych resigned in January as a presidential adviser after a row over the … Ukraine’s air defence systems. This week, Ukrainian prosecutors opened an investigation into [] Arestovych for comments that allegedly promote violence against women. He has denied the allegations. … Public criticism of [] Zelensky in Ukraine is rare, although after 20 months of war frustrations are growing. The U.S. wants Ukraine to hold a presidential election next year, as scheduled, and has also encouraged [] Zelensky to clamp down on corruption. … Ukrainian commanders have said that Russia’s trench systems and minefields have slowed them down. …”
