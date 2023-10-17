JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s counter-offensive is a ‘disaster’, says former Zelensky adviser” – The Telegraph (UK)

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Oleksiy Arestovych accuses Volodymyr Zelensky and his military commanders of making strategic mistakes and failing to break Russian lines.”

“… Arestovych resigned in January as a presidential adviser after a row over the … Ukraine’s air defence systems. This week, Ukrainian prosecutors opened an investigation into [] Arestovych for comments that allegedly promote violence against women. He has denied the allegations. … Public criticism of [] Zelensky in Ukraine is rare, although after 20 months of war frustrations are growing. The U.S. wants Ukraine to hold a presidential election next year, as scheduled, and has also encouraged [] Zelensky to clamp down on corruption. … Ukrainian commanders have said that Russia’s trench systems and minefields have slowed them down. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine’s counter-offensive is a ‘disaster’, says former Zelensky adviser” – The Telegraph (UK)/ James Kilner

