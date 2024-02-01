JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s birthrates are plummeting. The next generation needs a plan.” – The Times (UK)

“Ukraine [reportedly] now has the lowest total fertility rate in the world … an average of 0.7 children per woman of child-bearing age …. This lack of children, compounded by mass violent death and the exodus of millions of refugees, has thrown its survival as a nation into question. … ‘Male life expectancy has decreased from 66-67 before the war to 57-58, according to our experts’ estimations,’ says Ella Libanova … at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Only Chad (54), Nigeria (54), Lesotho (55) and the Central African Republic (55) have lower life expectancies. … Ukraine already had a profound demographic crisis before the war, with a birthrate of 1.16 and a tiny proportion of the population aged between 20 and 40 — the same segment most likely to die in combat. U.S. military sources estimate Ukraine’s war dead [at] … 70,000 [to] 100,000. …”