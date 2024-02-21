JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine war has cost Russia up to $211 billion, Pentagon says” – Defense News
“Military operations in Ukraine [reportedly] have cost Russia up to $211 billion … [Russia also] has lost $10 billion in canceled or paused arms sales. At least 20 medium to large Russian naval vessels have been sunk … and 315,000 Russian soldiers have … been killed or wounded, according to [DOD] data. U.S. support for [Ukraine] helps a democratic partner defend itself, while … [also] degrading America’s second-leading adversary …. Pentagon’s estimates show how deep those costs have been … yet[] the [senior Pentagon] official [speaking on the condition of anonymity] described the current state of the war as precarious for Ukraine, not Russia. …”