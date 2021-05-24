JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine urges Congress to maintain sanctions on Nord Stream 2” – Financial Times
“Completion of pipeline would be ‘victory for Russia’ and a ‘personal loss’ for Biden, says Zelensky.”
“Ukraine has stepped up … pressure on Washington over the contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, appealing to … Congress to maintain sanctions against the project. The Ukrainian parliament … overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling on U.S. lawmakers to override the Biden administration’s decision … to drop some of the sanctions …. The pipeline … would allow Russia to bypass existing gas transit through Ukraine. Kyiv has long argued … Nord Stream 2 would deprive it of valuable gas transit revenues and leave it more vulnerable to Russian aggression. …”
