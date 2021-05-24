JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine urges Congress to maintain sanctions on Nord Stream 2” – Financial Times

JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Gas Flame file photo

“Completion of pipeline would be ‘victory for Russia’ and a ‘personal loss’ for Biden, says Zelensky.”

“Ukraine has stepped up … pressure on Washington over the contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, appealing to … Congress to maintain sanctions against the project. TVerkhovna Rada File Photohe Ukrainian parliament … overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling on U.S. lawmakers to override the Biden administration’s decision … to drop some of the sanctions …. The pipeline … would allow Russia to bypass existing gas transit through Ukraine. Kyiv has long argued … Nord Stream 2 would deprive it of valuable gas transit revenues and leave it more vulnerable to Russian aggression. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine urges Congress to maintain sanctions on Nord Stream 2; Completion of pipeline would be ‘victory for Russia’ and a ‘personal loss’ for Biden, says Zelensky” – Financial Times/ Roman Olearchyk

