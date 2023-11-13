JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine to Putin: You cut our power, we kneecap your biggest economic driver” – Politico

“Ukraine is open to the possibility of attacking Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure if Moscow ramps up its targeting of Ukraine’s electric system this winter, Ukraine Energy Minister German Galushchenko said …. Galushchenko … said Russia has regularly perpetrated cyberattacks against Ukraine’s electric grid and is expected to ramp up physical attacks as temperatures fall and people depend more on energy to heat their homes. … [Meanwhile,] Zelenskyy … said last month Ukraine, which has launched multiple attacks against Russian targets, would ‘respond’ if Russia stepped up attacks on his country’s power grid this winter. This could open the door to the possibility that the European conflict could add more turmoil to global energy markets. When asked if Zelenskyy’s ‘response’ could include Ukraine targeting Russia’s vast oil and gas operations — by far the biggest driver of its economy — Galushchenko replied, ‘It would only be fair.’ …”