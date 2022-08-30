JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine spy chief says Russian offensive slowing due to fatigue” – Reuters
“Ukraine’s top military intelligence official [Kyrylo Budanov] said … Wednesday that Russia’s military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow’s ‘exhausted’ resource base. … one of the strongest signals by Kyiv that it believes Russia’s offensive power may be waning. … Moscow claimed the capture of the eastern region of Luhansk in early July after a series of long, bloody battles, but it has not claimed any major territorial gains since. …”
