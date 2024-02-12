JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine sacks its top soldier” – The Economist

“The most important question is whether [] Zelensky can … refocus his vision for the war. … [H]e is still publicly clinging to his promise that Ukraine will take back every inch of soil occupied by Russian forces …. [U]nless something completely unexpected changes, a war defined by territory is a war Ukraine cannot win. … To sustain itself in the long fight ahead, Ukraine needs to increase its resilience. In military terms, that means better air-defence and artillery, and an ability to make running repairs. Given the refusal of Republicans in Congress to agree on a big package of arms and money, Ukraine needs an even greater home-grown ability to produce weapons — especially drones. … Ukraine needs to attract investment as well as aid, and to add more value to what it exports. In political terms it means that [] Zelensky should publicly rededicate himself to a war of values. Ukraine will emerge as the victor from this bloody conflict so long as it is a prospering, democratic Westward-leaning country. …”