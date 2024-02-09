JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Poll Sends Worrying Message to Zelensky” – Newsweek
“… [A]ccording to a recent poll by Ukrainian think tank Razumkov Center … published Wednesday, around 41 percent of citizens said that they believe Ukraine is ‘developing in the right direction,’ 38 percent felt it’s heading in the ‘wrong direction,’ and 21 percent were undecided … based on … responses [from] 2,000 Ukrainian adults surveyed face-to-face … from January 19 to January 25. Wednesday’s results show a decline from a similar survey conducted last year, when 61 percent of citizens in March said they were happy with the direction that Ukraine was headed. …”