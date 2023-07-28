JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine launches main thrust of its counter-offensive against Russia” – The Telegraph (UK)
“Kyiv’s forces are backed by thousands of troops and Western arms as U.S. official says: ‘This is the big test'”
“… An enlarged Ukrainian force, whose ranks are swelled with Western-trained troops, and around 100 Western-supplied armoured vehicles, hope[d] to advance south to sever a land bridge to Crimea. The new operation, if successful, could take one to three weeks, Ukrainian officials … told Washington. … Separately, Joe Biden … ordered his administration to begin sharing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court. The Pentagon had been resistant … amid concerns any cooperation with the [ICC] could open the way for the prosecution of American troops deployed overseas. The ICC … in March issued an arrest warrant for … Putin for suspected deportation of children from Ukraine … a war crime.”
Click here for: “Ukraine launches main thrust of its counter-offensive against Russia; Kyiv’s forces are backed by thousands of troops and Western arms as US official says: ‘This is the big test’” – The Telegraph (UK)/ Rozina Sabur 7.26.23
