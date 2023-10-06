JRL NEWSWATCH: Ukraine is officially America’s new forever war. President Biden, how does this end?” – Fox/ Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Warren Davidson

“…. ‘As long as it takes’ remains the [Biden administration] mantra …. According to reports from September’s U.N. General Assembly meeting, U.S. and G-7 allies expect the war … to continue … at least six to seven years. … [T]he other implication is ‘as much as it takes.’ No price tag is too high. No weapons system is off the table. … [R]isk and tradeoffs, along with those who raise them, are causally dismissed. Ukraine is officially America’s new endless war. … The American people deserve answers before more of their money is sent …. [W]e are introducing the Define the Mission Act … [to] require President Biden to submit a comprehensive strategy to Congress regarding U.S. involvement in Ukraine. …”