JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Is Losing the Drone War; How Kyiv Can Close the Innovation Gap With Russia” – Foreign Affairs: Eric Schmidt

“… Russia’s resilient war economy, expanded materiel production, and population edge, combined with uncertainty about the West’s continued support of Ukraine … give Putin reason to double down. … [A]s … frontlines stabilize, the sky above will fill with ever-greater numbers of drones. Ukraine aims to acquire more than two million drones in 2024 — half of which it plans to produce domestically — and Russia is on track to at least match that procurement. With so many aircraft deployed, any troops or equipment moving on the ground will become easy targets. Both armies will therefore focus more on eliminating each other’s weapons and engaging in drone-to-drone dogfights. As technological advances increase the range of drones, their operators and other support systems will be able to stay hundreds of miles from the battle. But remote operation of a drone-centric war will not necessarily lower the human cost. … [D]evelopments … suggest … the opposite is true …. [and] the lethality and quantity of drones [will] increase. …”