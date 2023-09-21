JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine aid is hanging by a thread” – Washington Post

“As Washington turns its focus toward the 2024 presidential campaign, U.S. aid to Ukraine is becoming increasingly vulnerable to partisan politics and the culture wars. … [T]he Biden administration … will need … a more robust … honest case about the expected costs and length of the war …. Since … February 2022, the United States has committed $113 billion to military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and other countries impacted by the war. The Biden administration is set to ask Congress … [for] another $24 billion. With Congress already in chaos amid a looming [federal] shutdown … aid for Ukraine is likely to be considered separately, at least in the House. … [I]t can no longer expect a free ride on a separate piece of must-pass legislation. …”