JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Troops Should be Sent to Ukraine, Third of Americans Say” – Newsweek

“… 31 percent of eligible [U.S.] voters … support or strongly support American military forces heading to the battlefields of Ukraine, [according to] polling conducted exclusively for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies …. A quarter of respondents neither supported nor opposed the idea … with 34 percent against …. Just under one in ten … did not know. … The Pentagon said it had no comment …. In mid-April, ABC … reported that a ‘small U.S. military special operations team’ had been operating from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv since the early days of the war, but that they did not approach the front lines ….”