JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Rejects Putin’s Latest Call for Ukraine Negotiations” – New York Times

“Skepticism remains high about the Russian leader’s intentions after he told Tucker Carlson that the war in Ukraine could be settled with a peace deal.”

“The Biden administration dismissed on Friday a call by … Putin … for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, showing no sign that flagging political support for American military aid to Kyiv had made … Biden more inclined to make concessions to Moscow. During his two-hour interview … with … Tucker Carlson … said he was prepared to settle the conflict diplomatically. … It is not the first time [] Putin has expressed willingness to negotiate … and Western officials have long been skeptical of his intentions. But … it was his first interview with an American media figure since the invasion …. The Biden administration has supported Ukraine’s stated desire to reclaim territory … occupied since [Russia’s] invasion. Russia now occupies around 18 percent of Ukrainian land. … [A]nalysts and Western officials say … a major obstacle to potential talks is the unwillingness of Ukraine’s public to compromise with an invader that has committed atrocities in their country. …”

