JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. General Warns Time Is Running Out for Ukraine’s Counteroffensive” – Newsweek

“[According to] General Mark Milley, … Chairman[,] … Joint Chiefs of Staff[,] … Ukraine’s forces have … 30 to 45 days left … before … fall weather … stop[s] their advance. … ‘There’s still heavy fighting going on,’ Milley said, adding that Ukraine was ‘still plugging away with steady progress.’ …  [W]ith progress slow, and the counteroffensive launched later than … intended, worsening weather … and Ukraine’s muddy season, … rasputitsa, could play against Kyiv’s hopes of reclaiming swathes of annexed territory. … There is a ‘realistic possibility’ Kyiv troops could break through the rest of Russia’s defensive lines in southern Ukraine by the end of the year, [the DIA’s] Trent Maul [said recently] ….”

