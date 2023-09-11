JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. General Warns Time Is Running Out for Ukraine’s Counteroffensive” – Newsweek
“[According to] General Mark Milley, … Chairman[,] … Joint Chiefs of Staff[,] … Ukraine’s forces have … 30 to 45 days left … before … fall weather … stop[s] their advance. … ‘There’s still heavy fighting going on,’ Milley said, adding that Ukraine was ‘still plugging away with steady progress.’ … [W]ith progress slow, and the counteroffensive launched later than … intended, worsening weather … and Ukraine’s muddy season, … rasputitsa, could play against Kyiv’s hopes of reclaiming swathes of annexed territory. … There is a ‘realistic possibility’ Kyiv troops could break through the rest of Russia’s defensive lines in southern Ukraine by the end of the year, [the DIA’s] Trent Maul [said recently] ….”
Click here for: “U.S. General Warns Time Is Running Out for Ukraine’s Counteroffensive” – Newsweek/ Ellie Cook
Selected Ukraine Weather:
MELITOPOL' WEATHER
MELITOPOL' WEATHER
You must log in to post a comment.