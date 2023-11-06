JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., European officials broach topic of peace negotiations with Ukraine, sources say” – NBC



“The conversations have included very broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up to reach a deal with Russia.”

“U.S. and European officials [reportedly] have begun quietly talking to the Ukrainian government about what possible peace negotiations with Russia might entail …. includ[ing] broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up …. Some of the talks [reportedly] … took place last month during a … Ukraine Defense Contact Group [meeting] …. The discussions [reportedly] … began amid [U.S. and European] concerns … that the war has reached a stalemate and about the ability to continue … aid …. Biden administration officials [reportedly] … are worried that Ukraine is running out of forces, while Russia has a seemingly endless supply ….”

Meanwhile, issues reportedly have been raised about Ukrainian recruiting and some Ukrainian protests about conscription.

Reportedly there also has been unease among some in the U.S. government about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on public attention and aid to Ukraine.

