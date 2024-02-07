JRL NEWSWATCH: “Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Putin in Moscow, Kremlin Says” – Bloomberg

“Online commentator TuckAdd New Poster Carlson interviewed … Putin as part of a trip to Moscow, the Kremlin confirmed … Wednesday. … [O]n Tuesday, Carlson said he wanted to focus on the war in Ukraine. He is also seeking to interview … Zelenskiy. … There’s no airdate for the [Putin] interview … but Carlson said it would be free to watch and unedited on his website and on X. … Carlson is the first U.S. journalist to conduct a formal interview with Putin since the Russian leader sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has cracked down on critical reporting about the war, jailing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in March of [2023] on espionage charges that he and the paper deny. The U.S. has called his detention wrongful. …”

Click here for: “Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Putin in Moscow, Kremlin Says” – Bloomberg: Christopher Palmeri

