JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims'” – AP

“… Trump has sued [Orbis Business Intelligence,] founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 …[with] rumors and uncorroborated allegations about Trump …. Trump allegedly ‘suffered personal and reputational damage and distress’ …. Steele, who once ran the Russia desk for … MI6, was paid by Democrats to compile research that included salacious allegations that Russians could potentially blackmail Trump for sexual activity. Trump said the dossier was fake news and a political witch hunt. … Orbis … said the report was never meant to be made public and was published by BuzzFeed without the permission of Steele or Orbis. … Trump had called for Steele to be ‘extradited, tried, and thrown into jail’ and has called him a ‘lowlife’ and ‘sleazebag’ involved in the ‘Russian collusion hoax’ who produced ‘a total phony con job’ dossier, [according to an Orbis] … court filing. …”