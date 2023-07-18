VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours” – Fox

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Cropped Photo of Donald Trump Seated In Front of U.S. and Russian Flags, Part of Larger Photo at Summit with Vladimir Putin, adapted from White House photo

“Trump says President Biden isn’t capable of dealing with world leaders.”

“… Trump explained his plan to secure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking back the White House on Sunday, saying he would tell … Zelenskyy to make a deal. … The former president said he has a good relationship with both Zelenskyy and … Putin, and added that President Biden is not capable of dealing with world leaders. …”

Click here for: “Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours; Trump says President Biden isn’t capable of dealing with world leaders” – Fox/ Anders Hagstrom





[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 

