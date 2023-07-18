VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours” – Fox
“Trump says President Biden isn’t capable of dealing with world leaders.”
“… Trump explained his plan to secure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking back the White House on Sunday, saying he would tell … Zelenskyy to make a deal. … The former president said he has a good relationship with both Zelenskyy and … Putin, and added that President Biden is not capable of dealing with world leaders. …”
Click here for: “Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours; Trump says President Biden isn’t capable of dealing with world leaders” – Fox/ Anders Hagstrom
You must log in to post a comment.