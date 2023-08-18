JRL NEWSWATCH: “Troop Deaths and Injuries in Ukraine War Near 500,000, U.S. Officials Say” – New York Times
“Ukraine and Russia have lost a staggering number of troops as Kyiv’s counteroffensive drags on. A lack of rapid medical care has added to the toll.”
“… [T]otal … Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since … [the wholesale invasion] 18 months ago is nearing 500,000, U.S. officials said …. caution[ing] that casualty figures remained difficult to estimate … Moscow is believed to routinely undercount … war dead and injured … Kyiv does not disclose official figures. But [the U.S. officials] said the slaughter intensified this year in eastern Ukraine and has continued at a steady clip [during the Ukrainian] … counteroffensive …. Russia’s military casualties [reportedly] … are approaching 300,000. … includ[ing] as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injured …. Russian numbers dwarf … Ukrainian figures, … [reportedly] close to 70,000 killed[,] … 100,000 to 120,000 wounded. …”
