JRL NEWSWATCH: “To Push Back Russians, Ukrainians Hit a Village With Cluster Munitions” – New York Times

“… [Cluster munitions] have been repeatedly used by the Russian military [in] Ukraine …. [with] their presence [linked] to … war-crimes allegations …. But [one] that landed [in a street in Husarivka in eastern Ukraine] … [was believed] likely to have been launched by … Ukrainian troops …. Nobody died in that strike … though at least two people were killed as Ukrainian forces shelled [the hamlet] …. targeting Russian forces. … [B]oth sides have relied heavily on artillery and rockets …. Cluster munitions — … [a subset of munitions associated with] rockets, bombs, missiles, mortar and artillery shells — split open midair and dispense smaller bomblets over a wide area. … The [2010] Convention on Cluster Munitions … bans their use because of … indiscriminate harm they can cause .. civilians …. 20 percent or more of antipersonnel submunitions [reportedly] fail to detonate … yet … can explode later if … handled. More than 100 nations have signed the [Convention on Cluster Munitions, but] … the United States, Ukraine and Russia have not. …”