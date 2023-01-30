JRL NEWSWATCH: “To Fix Its Problems in Ukraine, Russia Turns to the Architect of the War” – New York Times
“President Vladimir V. Putin is on his third overall commander in Ukraine. But his military’s fundamental issues have not been addressed, Western officials say.”
“Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, … architect of … Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, [reportedly] took over the day-to-day running of Russia’s war effort this month by convincing his boss that his predecessor was too passive …. Promoting … Gerasimov, U.S. and other Western military officials say, was intended to both deflect criticism of the war effort from the military bloggers and to check the rising power of Yevgeny Prigozhin, … head of the mercenary group Wagner that has spearheaded the bloody Russian offensive at Bakhmut in the Donbas. [] Prigozhin has also been a staunch supporter of General Surovikin. … With [] Putin still insisting … Russia will seize the Donbas and even Kyiv, expectations are rising that … Gerasimov [reportedly] will be under immense pressure to carry out a successful [spring] offensive ….”
