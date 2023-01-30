JRL NEWSWATCH: “To Fix Its Problems in Ukraine, Russia Turns to the Architect of the War” – New York Times

“Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, … architect of … Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, [reportedly] took over the day-to-day running of Russia’s war effort this month by convincing his boss that his predecessor was too passive …. Promoting … Gerasimov, U.S. and other Western military officials say, was intended to both deflect criticism of the war effort from the military bloggers and to check the rising power of Yevgeny Prigozhin, … head of the mercenary group Wagner that has spearheaded the bloody Russian offensive at Bakhmut in the Donbas. [] Prigozhin has also been a staunch supporter of General Surovikin. … With [] Putin still insisting … Russia will seize the Donbas and even Kyiv, expectations are rising that … Gerasimov [reportedly] will be under immense pressure to carry out a successful [spring] offensive ….”