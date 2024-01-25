JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Real Reason Thousands Are Fleeing Conscription in Ukraine” – The Daily Beast

“… Zelensky says … military commanders seek an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men to compensate for casualties and expand the army in 2024. Finding men to replace the fallen is becoming more complex. … [S]ome Ukrainian men are hiding to avoid mobilization. Some stay home and avoid the streets, where police or military officers hand out draft notices and take men to military bases. Others flee Ukraine with falsified documents. All healthy men between 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country, so you need fake medical records to cross the border. … The overall number … who don’t want to join the army[] is unknown. … It is estimated … around 20,000 men have fled Ukraine illegally …. Western observers have said … one of Ukraine’s major issues is its ability to find more men for the war effort, as the Russian population is around 3.5 times larger ….”