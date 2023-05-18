JRL NEWSWATCH: “The end of Ukraine aid is rapidly approaching. Reupping it won’t be easy” – Politico

“The $48 billion Ukraine aid package … Congress approved in December has about $6 billion left … U.S. funding for weapons and supplies could dry up by midsummer. … raising fresh concerns among lawmakers about … when the administration will ask for another major package and whether it will be enough. The funding, many members say, needs to continue … without interruption, especially as Kyiv prepares to launch … a sweeping counteroffensive and retake ground in the east …. [A]ny late-summer proposal by the White House could run up against the raging debate over the debt ceiling ….”