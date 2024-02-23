JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Biggest Ever Sanctions Have Failed to Halt Russia’s War Machine” – WSJ

“Western officials say restrictions are damaging Russia’s economy and military output but acknowledge the impact is slower than hoped.”

“… Western sanctions have failed in their most important task — stopping the Kremlin’s war machine. Western officials and experts say … financial, economic, military and energy sanctions imposed on Russia since February 2022 have damaged Russia’s economy and arms-production capacity, and will create serious problems for the Kremlin in the coming years[] [b]ut … have hit more slowly than … hoped. This week, Western countries are adopting new sanctions …. For the first time, the [EU] will target companies from mainland China … officials say …. The U.K. on Wednesday sanctioned six Russians it said were involved in the death of … Navalny …. Washington plans to announce U.S. measures over Navalny’s death on Friday. On Thursday, in response to the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, London also set forth new sanctions aimed at Russia’s commodities and armaments sector. … [T]argets included several oil traders and shipping companies, and three Chinese firms … supplying sanctioned electronics and drone engines to Russia. Under the sanctions, no U.K. entity can do business with the firms. …”

Even though Russia has been vastly increasing military spending, reportedly a Russia in isolation would not be able to produce enough ammunition to defeat Ukraine.

Getting around sanctions reportedly has become a priority for the Kremlin, with Russian intelligence directed to devise ways to circumvent restrictions in a cat-and-mouse game with the West.

Some methods include the use of shell companies and third-party countries to obtain components for weapons systems, or the use of a large number of older ships with murky ownership for oil transport.

Russia has increased trade with China, India and others, such as for selling Russian energy and obtaining imports needed for the Russian war effort.

Iran and North Korea have been sources of drones and missiles.

China and Turkey have helped supply Western-made dual-use goods that the Russian military depends upon to continue the war.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...