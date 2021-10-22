JRL NEWSWATCH: “Taliban Face Pressure Over New Afghan Government at Russia Conference” – Wall Street Journal

Afghanistan, Central Asia, JRL NewsBlog, Tajikistan, Terrorism
Afghanistan Map of Ethnicities

“‘Changes are coming in the government,’ Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister said after talks with Russia, China and other nations”

“… [S]ince the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan … coming up with a strategy for engaging the new leadership in Kabul [reportedly] has become a rising priority for the Kremlin … [even as] Russia officially lists the Taliban as a terrorist group … A key concern … remains preventing Afghanistan from becoming a [terrorist] base …. Russia … fears that a flood of Afghan refugees … could provide cover for Islamist militants …. Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and shored up its hardware capabilities at its 201st military base there … [reportedly] Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders … includ[ing] armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection, and signal-communications troops. A Russia-led security alliance including Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is … currently holding military exercises near the Afghan border in Tajikistan.”

Click here for: “Taliban Face Pressure Over New Afghan Government at Russia Conference; ‘Changes are coming in the government,’ Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister said after talks with Russia, China and other nations” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , ,