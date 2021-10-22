JRL NEWSWATCH: “Taliban Face Pressure Over New Afghan Government at Russia Conference” – Wall Street Journal

“… [S]ince the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan … coming up with a strategy for engaging the new leadership in Kabul [reportedly] has become a rising priority for the Kremlin … [even as] Russia officially lists the Taliban as a terrorist group … A key concern … remains preventing Afghanistan from becoming a [terrorist] base …. Russia … fears that a flood of Afghan refugees … could provide cover for Islamist militants …. Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and shored up its hardware capabilities at its 201st military base there … [reportedly] Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders … includ[ing] armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection, and signal-communications troops. A Russia-led security alliance including Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is … currently holding military exercises near the Afghan border in Tajikistan.”