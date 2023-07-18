JRL NEWSWATCH: “Should Ukraine Negotiate With Russia? The Debate Over How to End the War” – Foreign Affairs

“Russia Can Be Stopped Only on the Battlefield – Angela Stent”
“… [T]here is a huge problem in trying to negotiate with … Putin’s Russia, … Russia itself. Moscow has broken every security-related agreement it has signed with Ukraine in the past 30 years. These include the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, whereby Ukraine renounced its nuclear arsenal — at the time, the third largest in the world — in return for a pledge by Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to respect its independence, sovereignty, and existing borders. That was followed by the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in which both sides agreed to work toward a strategic partnership. … Yeltsin … said, ‘We respect and honor the territorial integrity of Ukraine.’ Yet … Putin[] repeatedly made it clear … he had no intention of accepting these agreements. In 2008, he told U.S. President George W. Bush that ‘Ukraine is not a real country.’ Three years later, he told former U.S. President Bill Clinton that he did not feel bound to honor any agreements on Ukraine signed by Yeltsin. And in 2021, Putin published a 5,000-word essay … argu[ing] that there was no such thing as Ukrainian nationality. How can one assume that this time Russia’s behavior would be any different? …”
