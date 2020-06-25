JRL NEWSWATCH: “Sergei Khrushchev, Son of Former Soviet Premier, Dies at 84” – New York Times/ Katharine Q. Seelye

“Sergei N. Khrushchev … former Soviet rocket scientist … son of Nikita S. Khrushchev … died … June 18 at his home …. He was 84. The Rhode Island medical examiner’s office said the cause was a gunshot wound to the head, according to [AP]. … [P]olice said there were [otherwise] no signs of foul play. His wife, Valentina Golenko, had called the police to report an emergency … [H]e was pronounced dead at the scene. … Khrushchev had been a rocket scientist before … mov[ing] to Rhode Island in 1991, shortly after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, to lecture on the Cold War at Brown University …. He remained a senior fellow there. …”