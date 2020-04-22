JRL NEWSWATCH: “Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016” – AP/ Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker

“A [heavily redacted] bipartisan Senate report … confirms the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to sow chaos. Senators warned that it could happen again …. This is the fourth of five reports the Senate panel will release …. Previous reports reviewed Russian efforts to breach state election systems and manipulate social media, and made recommendations to prevent more interference …. Another examined the mistakes of … [the] Obama[] administration as Russia interfered. The committee’s fifth, and final, report will examine counterintelligence findings, including whether Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia. …”