JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Syria gamble under pressure as Turkey attacks in Idlib; Erdogan threatens further escalation of hostilities before Moscow meeting” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

“Turkish attacks on Russian-backed forces in the Syrian province of Idlib are testing Moscow’s relationship with Ankara …. Seeking to avenge the killing last week of 34 Turkish soldiers, … Erdogan has bombarded Syrian regime targets in the province … warning that the destruction of fighter jets and killing of more than 100 pro-regime combatants is ‘only the beginning.’ The heightened conflict has laid bare the risks inherent in the Kremlin’s gamble of allowing … al-Assad … to fight … Erdogan for control of Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-held province, and left … Putin caught between the two leaders who have helped him gain greater influence in the Middle East. …”