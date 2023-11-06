JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Putin to stay in power past 2024, sources say” – Reuters
“… Putin [reportedly] has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030 …. After defusing an armed mutiny by the leader of the Wagner mercenary group … Putin has moved to shore up support among his core base in the security forces, the armed forces and with regional voters outside Moscow, while Wagner has been brought firmly to heel. … Russian defence, weapons and overall budget spending has soared … Putin has made numerous public appearances, including [in] the regions, over recent months. …”