JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s new offensive zeroes in on eastern Ukrainian city” – Financial Times

“… For more than two weeks, Russian forces have [targeted Ukraine’s] … eastern industrial city of Avdiivka, using so-called human waves, airdropped bombs and heavy artillery …. Russia [reportedly] has deployed at least three battalions with thousands of soldiers in the fight for Avdiivka … start[ing] … October 9 … com[ing] … as both sides seek to seize the initiative before winter …. The Russian offensive threatens to draw Ukrainian attention and resources away from [Ukraine’s] counteroffensive in the south … against Russia’s heavily fortified defences. Ukrainian officials and military analysts say [Russia’s] offensive … [has resulted in] Russia[] … suffering huge losses in manpower and weaponry for … [only] small gains …. According to Ukraine[] … 5,000 Russian soldiers have died or were injured around Avdiivka in the past two weeks … [including] more than 1,000 staff, 55 tanks and 120 armoured fighting vehicles lost … October 19 ….”