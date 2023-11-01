JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s new offensive zeroes in on eastern Ukrainian city” – Financial Times
“Moscow has gambled on pouring troops, bombs and artillery into large-scale assault on Avdiivka.”
“… For more than two weeks, Russian forces have [targeted Ukraine’s] … eastern industrial city of Avdiivka, using so-called human waves, airdropped bombs and heavy artillery …. Russia [reportedly] has deployed at least three battalions with thousands of soldiers in the fight for Avdiivka … start[ing] … October 9 … com[ing] … as both sides seek to seize the initiative before winter …. The Russian offensive threatens to draw Ukrainian attention and resources away from [Ukraine’s] counteroffensive in the south … against Russia’s heavily fortified defences. Ukrainian officials and military analysts say [Russia’s] offensive … [has resulted in] Russia[] … suffering huge losses in manpower and weaponry for … [only] small gains …. According to Ukraine[] … 5,000 Russian soldiers have died or were injured around Avdiivka in the past two weeks … [including] more than 1,000 staff, 55 tanks and 120 armoured fighting vehicles lost … October 19 ….”
The Ukrainian military posted related videos. Meanwhile, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson also recently reported thousands of Russian casualties in the Russian offensive against Avdiivka, while accusing Russia of deploying large numbers of untrained soldiers into the mix.
