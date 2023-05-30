JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Medvedev: Ukraine conflict may last for decades, no talks with Zelenskiy” – Reuters
“[S]enior [Putin] ally [Medvedev] … said … Friday the conflict in Ukraine could last for decades and that negotiations … were impossible as long as … Zelenskiy was in power. … ‘This conflict will last for a very long time. For decades, probably. This is a new reality,’ Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. He said Russia could not trust any truce with … current [Ukrainian] rulers … and so the very nature of the current government of Ukraine would have to be destroyed. Negotiations, he said, with ‘the clown Zelenskiy’ were impossible. … [A]fter the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, [Ukraine] [held] thousands of nuclear weapons. It handed these to Russia under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in return for guarantees of its security and sovereignty from Russia, the United States and Britain.”
