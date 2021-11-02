JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s excess mortality soars since start of pandemic” – Financial Times

“… The figure, used by demographers to measure the real impact of pandemics, covers … [the time frame up] to the end of September. … calculated … comparing total mortality figures collected by … Rosstat since the emergence of Covid 19, with historical trends. … [Based upon that data,] Russia [is] ranked second to the U.S. … [for the] absolute number of excess deaths[,] … third behind Peru and Bulgaria on a per capita basis. Excess deaths differ from official Covid-19-related figures published by [Russian] state agencies ….