JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s excess mortality soars since start of pandemic” – Financial Times
“FT analysis shows an additional 753,000 people have died during the pandemic compared with historical trends.”
“… The figure, used by demographers to measure the real impact of pandemics, covers … [the time frame up] to the end of September. … calculated … comparing total mortality figures collected by … Rosstat since the emergence of Covid 19, with historical trends. … [Based upon that data,] Russia [is] ranked second to the U.S. … [for the] absolute number of excess deaths[,] … third behind Peru and Bulgaria on a per capita basis. Excess deaths differ from official Covid-19-related figures published by [Russian] state agencies ….
You must log in to post a comment.