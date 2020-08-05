JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s electoral testing ground; Welcome to Novosibirsk, where multiple opposition parties are battling for real power and setting the stage for Russia’s nationwide elections” – Meduza

“In … Novosibirsk[,] … not one but two opposition groups are building … a serious challenge to the ruling party. … [T]he Communist Party (KPRF) … part of … the systemic opposition … recognized by the Russian government and permitted to hold elected seats across the country. … currently controls Novosibirsk City Hall[;] Communist Mayor Anatoly Lokot … push[ing] for the party to gain power region-wide. … [N]on-systemic opposition coalition … Novosibirsk 2020 is mounting a challenge without state recognition,] [i]ts leader, Sergey Boyko, … the head of Alexey Navalny’s local headquarters. Both groups have accused each other of working secretly with … [ruling party] United Russia ….”