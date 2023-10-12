JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians Press Assaults Along Front Line in Eastern Ukraine” – New York Times
“The intensifying push is one of Russia’s few offensive operations in months, as it tries to seize land in Ukrainian regions it claims to have already annexed.”
“Russian forces have intensified attacks … targeting a string of towns along an eastern stretch of the front line even as they defend against a Ukrainian offensive in the south. Their movements add to the sense of inconclusive, back-and-forth fighting that has characterized frontline combat for weeks …. Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday that it had repelled tank attacks supported by artillery in one of Russia’s heaviest assaults in months on the city of Avdiivka, and that Russia had over the past 24 hours dropped 20 powerful aviation bombs near the cities of Lyman and Kupiansk, all in eastern Ukraine. …”
Click here for: “Russians Press Assaults Along Front Line in Eastern Ukraine” – New York Times/ Constant Méheut, Andrew E. Kramer
You must log in to post a comment.