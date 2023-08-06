JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian opera star sues the Met for alleged ousting over Ukraine war” – Washington Post

“Russian soprano Anna Netrebko … sued the Metropolitan Opera and its general manager Friday, alleging discrimination when the company dropped her after Russia invaded Ukraine. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, includes claims of national origin discrimination, breach of contract and defamation. Netrebko [seeks] at least $360,000 in damages, citing lost performance and rehearsal fees. The Met severed its relationship with Netrebko … after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine …. Met general manager Peter Gelb said at the time she ‘is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.’ Netrebko had made several statements opposing the war and violence at the time … but did not agree to Gelb’s request that she specifically condemn … Putin, according to her suit. …”