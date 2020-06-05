JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian labs race to find a covid-19 vaccine by fall, but concerns raised about fast-track methods” – Washington Post/ Isabelle Khurshudyan

“… [Russia’s] researchers have tested formulas on themselves, members of the military have been selected for trials and some officials are claiming that a breakthrough could be just months away. But Russia’s rush to be first – and claim the global bragging rights for … Putin’s government – is prompting some in the country to raise warnings about possibly cutting corners with testing and keeping expectations in check. … [T]he state-backed medical system is throwing resources at potential vaccines. … [leading] to highly unorthodox proposals that critics say cross ethical lines – such as researchers taking self-administered doses of test samples and a politician’s suggestion of using inmates in clinical trials. …”