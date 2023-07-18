JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Forces Are Doing ‘Everything They Can’ to Stop Counteroffensive, Zelensky Says” – New York Times
“The Ukrainian leader has secured new weapons pledges, but it was not clear when the aid would arrive, or how consequential it would be on the battlefield.”
“… Zelensky … said … Russian forces were throwing ‘everything they can’ at Kyiv’s troops fighting to retake land in the south and east … emphasizing the grueling nature of a counteroffensive … moving more slowly than some allies had hoped and … stressing the importance of their continued support. Ukrainian troops have made only small gains … and in recent weeks … appear to have stalled in some areas in the face of staunch Russian defenses. Casualties are mounting, and American officials have said that Ukraine has … lost newly provided Western armored vehicles in field after field of land mines. … The United States has acknowledged … Ukrainian forces are running low on ammunition, … one reason … Biden … agree[d] … to send cluster munitions …. Ukraine has also been asking … for long-range [U.S.] Army Tactical Missile Systems … [with] a range of about 190 miles — about 40 miles more than missiles … [provided by] France and Britain …. [T]he Biden administration … [reportedly] is considering whether to send a few ….”
You must log in to post a comment.