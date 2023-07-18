JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Forces Are Doing ‘Everything They Can’ to Stop Counteroffensive, Zelensky Says” – New York Times



“… Zelensky … said … Russian forces were throwing ‘everything they can’ at Kyiv’s troops fighting to retake land in the south and east … emphasizing the grueling nature of a counteroffensive … moving more slowly than some allies had hoped and … stressing the importance of their continued support. Ukrainian troops have made only small gains … and in recent weeks … appear to have stalled in some areas in the face of staunch Russian defenses. Casualties are mounting, and American officials have said that Ukraine has … lost newly provided Western armored vehicles in field after field of land mines. … The United States has acknowledged … Ukrainian forces are running low on ammunition, … one reason … Biden … agree[d] … to send cluster munitions …. Ukraine has also been asking … for long-range [U.S.] Army Tactical Missile Systems … [with] a range of about 190 miles — about 40 miles more than missiles … [provided by] France and Britain …. [T]he Biden administration … [reportedly] is considering whether to send a few ….”