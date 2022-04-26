JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia warns United States against sending more arms to Ukraine” – Reuters
“Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses …. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands … displaced millions … and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States …. The United States has ruled out sending its own or NATO forces to Ukraine but Washington and its European allies have supplied weapons … such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles. …”
