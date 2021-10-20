JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Urges Major Foreign Aid for Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan” – Bloomberg

“Russia called for major international aid to help the Taliban … [while] host[ing] the radical Islamic movement for the first time since the chaotic U.S. withdrawal[,] …. [at a] meeting in Moscow attended by the Taliban and 10 countries …. Russia, like China, kept its embassy open in Kabul as Western governments scrambled to evacuate … [but] hasn’t recognized the Taliban’s rule[,] … push[ing] for wider [governmental] participation …. Putin … [has said] that there’s a real threat of an upsurge in extremist activity in the region …. [TASS reports that] Russia is organizing an evacuation flight for its citizens … citing the Russian ambassador in Afghanistan. …”