JRL NEWSWATCH: "Russia Sets Mass Vaccination for October After Shortened Trial" – New York Times/ Andrew E. Kramer

“The announcement raised concerns that Russia would begin inoculations and declare victory in the race for a coronavirus vaccine without fully testing its product.”

“Russia plans to launch a … vaccination campaign in October … [for] coronavirus … yet to complete clinical trials, raising international concern about the methods the country is using to compete in the global race to inoculate the public. … [Health Minister] Mikhail Murashko, said … the plan was to begin by vaccinating teachers and health care workers. … that amid accelerated testing, the [vaccine’s] laboratory … was already seeking regulatory approval …. Russia has used the [vaccine] race as a propaganda tool, even … [without] published scientific evidence … support[ing] its [front-runner] claim ….”

