JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia ‘On the Edge of Civil War’ — Ukraine Spymaster” – Newsweek

“The head of Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate (GUR)[, Major-General Kyrylo Budanov,] has said … Russia is on the brink of civil war …. [He said that] [h]is spy agency examined a secret internal study by Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD)… [that] focused on levels of public support for the [Wagner Group] mutiny … a direct challenge to … Putin’s authority …. The prospect of civil war in Russia, or the country disintegrating … post-Putin …, concerns world leaders but is advocated as necessary by some opposition figures …. Leaked U.S. intelligence documents showed that … Prigozhin communicated with Ukrainian intelligence in January, offering Kyiv information on Russian positions in return for Ukrainian troops withdrawing from Bakhmut. One document referred [to] meetings between GUR operatives and Prigozhin in an unspecified African nation. …”