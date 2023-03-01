JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia keeps door open on future talks about nuclear pact” – AP
“A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow may continue to exchange information with the United States on issues related to their nuclear forces even after the suspension of the last remaining arms control pact between the two countries.”
“Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia has given the U.S. Embassy formal notice about the New START treaty’s suspension after … Putin signed the decision into law … Tuesday. Ryabkov noted that Russia and the U.S. had confidential discussions on matters related to the pact in recent days. … [and that] Moscow could remain open to such exchanges …. * * * [I]nspections have been dormant since 2020 because of … COVID-19 …. Discussions on resuming them were supposed to have taken place in November 2022, but Russia abruptly called them off. …”
