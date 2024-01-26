JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia has long sold arms to Iran. Now Iran is returning the favor.” – Christian Science Monitor
“Despite Western perceptions, Iran and Russia are not natural allies, and have generally had a touchy relationship. But that appears to be changing amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and turmoil in the Mideast.”
“With the war in Ukraine deepening Russia’s urgent need for weapons untouched by Western sanctions, Moscow is rapidly ramping up its relations with Iran, particularly through arms deals[] [a]nd … the arms trade is two-way …. [In] their biggest arms deal in 30 years[,] Iran is selling drones to Russia that include new models that could greatly improve Russia’s offensive capability in Ukraine. Western reports say that Moscow is also negotiating to buy medium-range ballistic missiles of the new, highly accurate type that Iran has recently been firing at U.S.-linked targets in its own region. Russia will reportedly supply Iran with its most modern Su-35 fighter planes, submarines, attack helicopters, and jet trainers, at an estimated price tag of $9 billion. …”