JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia got richer even as the war in Ukraine raged on last year, while the West shed trillions of dollars of wealth” – Business Insider

  • “Russia added $600 billion of total wealth last year … [according to Swiss bank] UBS ….
  • The number of millionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals also rose, despite the war in Ukraine ….
  • … [T]he U.S. and Europe shed trillions of dollars worth of wealth, [UBS] reported. …”

“UBS acknowledges … ‘wealth trends in Russia are difficult to determine …’  …. Rising oil prices could be one factor behind the wealth increase ….”

