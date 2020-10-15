JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Approves Second Covid-19 Vaccine Before Phase 3 Trials” – Bloomberg/ Jake Rudnitsky
“Russian health authorities approved a Covid-19 vaccine created by a former biological weapons research laboratory for public use, marking the second time the Kremlin has bypassed accepted scientific protocol as it tries to field a defense against the pandemic. A vaccine developed by the Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Center in Siberia has been registered, … Putin said …. registered before completing Phase 3 trials ….”
