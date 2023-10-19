JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia aims to pierce Ukraine defences in northeast, general says” – Reuters 10.16.23
“… Retaking the towns of Kupiansk and Lyman last year near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv was a key step in the Ukrainian military’s drive to evicting Russian troops from some parts of the country’s Donbas industrial heartland. … The focus on the eastern front … shifted … [more recently] from Bakhmut to Avdiivka, a town further southwest known for its large coking plant. … The town, like Bakhmut, is largely destroyed. Strategically important, Avdiivka is located about 20 km (12 miles) west of Donetsk, the region’s main city, held by Russian forces since 2014. …”
