JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ready for the long haul: Ukraine’s backers must hold firm; The war will not end soon” – The Economist

“… As long as Russian troops squat in a swathe of some 18% of Ukrainian territory, Ukraine cannot be a properly functional state. It has lost access to most of its shoreline. … [T]he seas are not safe for its vessels, even those transporting food …. No commercial aircraft can fly in or out … for fear of a Russian rocket. The Ukrainian economy is hamstrung by keeping so many men and women at the front …. [B]itter experience shows that when Russia keeps a foothold, it spins out peace-talks endlessly, while preparing to take another bite. If the West continues to back it sufficiently, Ukraine will go on grinding the Russians down. If most of the world supports [] Zelenksy’s vision of peace, the pressure on [] Putin will mount. A collapse in morale inside Russia, or even of the regime, might happen at any time. But it cannot be counted on. Get ready for a long haul. …”