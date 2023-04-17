JRL NEWSWATCH: “Read the Leaked Secret Intelligence Documents on Ukraine and Vladimir Putin” – Newsweek

“The stark conclusion buried in the documents is that Vladimir Putin’s army has made little progress. Since last July, it has gained an average of just 2.7 kms (1.6 mi) of territory “per month” in its attack around Bakhmut.
An equally startling disclosure is that the number of Russian mercenaries fighting around Bakhmut exceeds the number of regular soldiers. According to U.S. intelligence, 22,000 Wagner group fighters constitute 70 percent of those fighting—thousands more than was previously known and certainly a critical new variable.
One document notes that Russia has ‘reacted’ to U.S. and NATO reconnaissance sorties.
Several others report that supplies and support are heading to Ukraine ahead of a Ukrainian offensive planned for April 30. …”
